Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Stone Garrett is back in the lineup for the Washington Nationals and will face Shane McClanahan and the Tampa Bay Rays April 5 at 1:05 PM ET.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Shane McClanahan
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)
- Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 14 of 27 games last season (51.9%) Garrett had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (25.9%) he picked up two or more.
- He hit a long ball in four games a year ago (out of 27 opportunities, 14.8%), going deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Garrett drove in a run in seven games last year out 27 (25.9%), including three multi-RBI outings (11.1%).
- He scored in 10 of 27 games last season (37.0%), including scoring more than once in 11.1% of his games (three times).
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.308
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.541
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|10/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to give up 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- McClanahan (1-0) gets the start for the Rays, his second of the season.
- The lefty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 26th in WHIP (.833), and 34th in K/9 (9).
