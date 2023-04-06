The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.

In 58.9% of his 90 games last season, Abrams had a hit. He also had 12 multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two homers.

Abrams drove in a run in 15 of 90 games last season (16.7%), with two or more RBIz in five of those games (5.6%).

In 32.2% of his 90 games last season, he scored (29 times). He had four games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.4%).

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 45 GP 39 .226 AVG .268 .260 OBP .301 .308 SLG .341 9 XBH 7 1 HR 1 9 RBI 12 28/2 K/BB 22/3 3 SB 3 Home Away 49 GP 41 28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%) 3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%) 15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%) 1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%) 7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

