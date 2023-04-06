Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Kyle Freeland) at 4:10 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .174 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- Candelario has had a base hit in three of six games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.76 team ERA that ranks 25th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.5 per game).
- Freeland (1-0) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the left-hander threw six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th.
