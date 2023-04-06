The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Rays.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

  • Meneses is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.
  • In four of six games this season, Meneses has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his six games this season.
  • Meneses has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.76).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to give up nine total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Freeland (1-0) starts for the Rockies, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), eighth in WHIP (.667), and 60th in K/9 (1.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
