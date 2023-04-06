The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Kyle Freeland and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Thursday at 4:10 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Kyle Freeland TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .200 with a double and a walk.

In four of six games this season, Meneses has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his six games this season.

Meneses has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in three of six games so far this season.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

