Thursday's contest between the Colorado Rockies (2-4) and Washington Nationals (1-5) going head to head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 3-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 6.

The Colorado Rockies will give the nod to Kyle Freeland (1-0, .00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will turn to Josiah Gray (0-1, 9.00 ERA).

Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Rockies 3, Nationals 2.

Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Nationals Performance Insights

The Nationals have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win one time (16.7%) in those contests.

This season, Washington has been victorious one time in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +130 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nationals have a 43.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Washington scores the third-fewest runs in baseball (17 total, 2.8 per game).

Nationals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Nationals Schedule