Kyle Freeland and Josiah Gray are the scheduled starters when the Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals play on Thursday at Coors Field, at 4:10 PM ET.

Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Nationals' two home runs rank 29th in MLB this season.

Washington ranks 28th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .306 this season.

The Nationals' .233 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Washington has scored 17 runs (just 2.8 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the fifth-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.8) among MLB offenses.

Washington strikes out just 6.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 29th in MLB.

Washington has the 24th-ranked ERA (5.67) in the majors this season.

The Nationals rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.426 WHIP this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up five earned runs.

Nationals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Nationals Starter Opponent Starter 4/1/2023 Braves L 7-1 Home Josiah Gray Spencer Strider 4/2/2023 Braves W 4-1 Home MacKenzie Gore Jared Shuster 4/3/2023 Rays L 6-2 Home Trevor Williams Drew Rasmussen 4/4/2023 Rays L 10-6 Home Chad Kuhl Josh Fleming 4/5/2023 Rays L 7-2 Home Patrick Corbin Shane McClanahan 4/6/2023 Rockies - Away Josiah Gray Kyle Freeland 4/7/2023 Rockies - Away MacKenzie Gore José Ureña 4/8/2023 Rockies - Away Trevor Williams Austin Gomber 4/9/2023 Rockies - Away Chad Kuhl Ryan Feltner 4/10/2023 Angels - Away Patrick Corbin José Suarez 4/11/2023 Angels - Away Josiah Gray Shohei Ohtani

