Stone Garrett Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Thursday, Stone Garrett (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.
Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Stone Garrett? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)
- Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
- In 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), Garrett had a base hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
- In four of 27 games last year, he homered (14.8%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Garrett picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 27 (25.9%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (three times).
- He scored a run in 10 of his 27 games a year ago (37.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|.308
|AVG
|.243
|.341
|OBP
|.275
|.538
|SLG
|.541
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|6
|10/1
|K/BB
|17/2
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (46.2%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.