On Thursday, Stone Garrett (on the back of going 1-for-2) and the Washington Nationals face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Rays.

Stone Garrett Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Kyle Freeland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Stone Garrett At The Plate (2022)

  • Garrett hit .276 with eight doubles, four home runs and three walks.
  • In 51.9% of his games last season (14 of 27), Garrett had a base hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • In four of 27 games last year, he homered (14.8%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Garrett picked up an RBI in seven games last year out of 27 (25.9%), including multiple RBIs in 11.1% of those games (three times).
  • He scored a run in 10 of his 27 games a year ago (37.0%), with two or more runs scored three times (11.1%).

Stone Garrett Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 12
.308 AVG .243
.341 OBP .275
.538 SLG .541
5 XBH 7
2 HR 2
4 RBI 6
10/1 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 3
Home Away
14 GP 13
8 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (46.2%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Freeland (1-0) takes the mound for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed six scoreless innings against the San Diego Padres while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old's .00 ERA ranks first, .667 WHIP ranks eighth, and 1.5 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
