The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Jose Urena and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Call? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

  • Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.
  • In 42.6% of his games last year (20 of 47), Call had a base hit, and in four of those games (8.5%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in five games a year ago (out of 47 opportunities, 10.6%), going deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 14.9% of his games a year ago (seven of 47), Call plated a run. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 17 of 47 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 24
.100 AVG .344
.182 OBP .447
.200 SLG .578
2 XBH 7
1 HR 4
1 RBI 12
17/4 K/BB 13/11
2 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 28
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%)
5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • The Rockies gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • The Rockies are sending Urena (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while giving up hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.