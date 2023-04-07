On Friday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: José Ureña

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .261 with two walks.

In four of six games this year (66.7%), Smith has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In six games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Smith has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings