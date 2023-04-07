The Houston Rockets (20-60) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-54) after losing six straight road games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Rockets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Watch Rockets vs. Hornets with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets have shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points below the 48.3% shooting opponents of the Rockets have averaged.

Charlotte is 14-14 when it shoots higher than 48.3% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Rockets sit at first.

The Hornets' 111 points per game are 7.8 fewer points than the 118.8 the Rockets allow.

Charlotte is 14-4 when it scores more than 118.8 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score fewer points per game at home (109.3) than away (112.8), but also concede fewer at home (116.3) than away (118.8).

At home, Charlotte gives up 116.3 points per game. Away, it allows 118.8.

The Hornets average 0.2 more assists per game at home (25.3) than on the road (25.1).

Hornets Injuries