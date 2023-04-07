After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

  • Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Vargas got a hit 40 times last season in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).
  • In four of 63 games last year, he homered (6.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Vargas picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.8% of those games (three).
  • He crossed home in 18 of 63 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
30 GP 32
.253 AVG .273
.302 OBP .296
.354 SLG .427
6 XBH 12
2 HR 2
10 RBI 13
10/6 K/BB 13/2
2 SB 1
Home Away
30 GP 33
19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%)
4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%)
8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%)
2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%)
10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranked 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • Urena (0-1) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
