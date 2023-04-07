After going 0-for-1 in his most recent game, Ildemaro Vargas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Jose Urena) at 8:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Ildemaro Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Rockies Starter: José Ureña

José Ureña TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Ildemaro Vargas At The Plate (2022)

Vargas hit .263 with 13 doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight walks.

Vargas got a hit 40 times last season in 63 games (63.5%), including 13 multi-hit games (20.6%).

In four of 63 games last year, he homered (6.3%). He went deep in 1.8% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Vargas picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his 63 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 4.8% of those games (three).

He crossed home in 18 of 63 games a year ago (28.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ildemaro Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 30 GP 32 .253 AVG .273 .302 OBP .296 .354 SLG .427 6 XBH 12 2 HR 2 10 RBI 13 10/6 K/BB 13/2 2 SB 1 Home Away 30 GP 33 19 (63.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (63.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (27.3%) 8 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (30.3%) 2 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.1%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (30.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)