Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: José Ureña
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario is hitting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In four of seven games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Candelario has an RBI in one game this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|1
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Urena (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
