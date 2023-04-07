On Friday, Jeimer Candelario (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Urena. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: José Ureña
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario is hitting .185 with a double, a home run and two walks.
  • In four of seven games this year, Candelario has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of seven games, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has an RBI in one game this year.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (42.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 1
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (100.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
  • The Rockies rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Urena (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres while allowing hits.
