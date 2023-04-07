Nationals vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Friday's game between the Colorado Rockies (3-4) and Washington Nationals (1-6) going head-to-head at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-5 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Rockies, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 8:40 PM ET on April 7.
The Rockies will give the nod to Jose Urena (0-1) versus the Nationals and MacKenzie Gore (1-0).
Nationals vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Nationals vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rockies 7, Nationals 5.
Total Prediction for Nationals vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 11.5 runs
Nationals Performance Insights
- The Nationals have won in one of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Washington has a mark of 1-6 in contests where sportsbooks favor it by +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Nationals have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Washington is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 2.4 runs per game (17 total runs).
- The Nationals have the 21st-ranked ERA (5.08) in the majors this season.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 2
|Braves
|W 4-1
|MacKenzie Gore vs Jared Shuster
|April 3
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Trevor Williams vs Drew Rasmussen
|April 4
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Chad Kuhl vs Josh Fleming
|April 5
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Patrick Corbin vs Shane McClanahan
|April 6
|@ Rockies
|L 1-0
|Josiah Gray vs Kyle Freeland
|April 7
|@ Rockies
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs José Ureña
|April 8
|@ Rockies
|-
|Trevor Williams vs Austin Gomber
|April 9
|@ Rockies
|-
|Chad Kuhl vs Ryan Feltner
|April 10
|@ Angels
|-
|Patrick Corbin vs José Suarez
|April 11
|@ Angels
|-
|Josiah Gray vs Shohei Ohtani
|April 12
|@ Angels
|-
|MacKenzie Gore vs TBA
