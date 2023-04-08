C.J. Abrams -- 3-for-5 with two triples and three RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Austin Gomber on the hill, on April 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with two triples) against the Rockies.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on C.J. Abrams? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams leads Washington in total hits (seven) this season while batting .280 with three extra-base hits.

In three of seven games this year (42.9%) Abrams has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

He has not gone deep in his seven games this year.

Abrams has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (100.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings