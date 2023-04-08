Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time in action, battle Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .219 with two doubles and three walks.
- Meneses has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four of eight games so far this year.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.29 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Rockies rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (11 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Rockies will look to Gomber (0-1) in his second start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the San Diego Padres, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
