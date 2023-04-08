Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rockies - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 3-for-5 in his most recent game, Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Austin Gomber) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5) against the Rockies.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas leads Washington in slugging percentage (.438) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 16th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his eight games this season, Thomas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
- In eight games played this season, he has not homered.
- Thomas has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|2
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (100.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.4 K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies have a 5.29 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 11 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- The Rockies will send Gomber (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.