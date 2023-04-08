How to Watch the Nationals vs. Rockies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Rockies and Washington Nationals will play on Saturday at Coors Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Jurickson Profar and Lane Thomas among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Nationals vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Nationals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Nationals' four home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Washington is 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
- The Nationals' .264 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Washington has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 27 (3.4 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .332 this season, which ranks 12th in the league.
- The Nationals have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (6.6) among MLB offenses.
- Washington averages just 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 27th in the majors.
- Washington has pitched to a 5.07 ERA this season, which ranks 21st in baseball.
- The Nationals rank 16th in MLB with a combined 1.394 WHIP this season.
Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Trevor Williams will take to the mound for the Nationals, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up three earned runs.
Nationals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Nationals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/3/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Drew Rasmussen
|4/4/2023
|Rays
|L 10-6
|Home
|Chad Kuhl
|Josh Fleming
|4/5/2023
|Rays
|L 7-2
|Home
|Patrick Corbin
|Shane McClanahan
|4/6/2023
|Rockies
|L 1-0
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Kyle Freeland
|4/7/2023
|Rockies
|W 10-5
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|José Ureña
|4/8/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Trevor Williams
|Austin Gomber
|4/9/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Chad Kuhl
|Ryan Feltner
|4/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Patrick Corbin
|José Suarez
|4/11/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Josiah Gray
|Shohei Ohtani
|4/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|MacKenzie Gore
|-
|4/14/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Home
|Trevor Williams
|Cal Quantrill
