Alex Call -- 2-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Colorado Rockies, with Ryan Feltner on the mound, on April 9 at 3:10 PM ET.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .261 with a double, a home run and six walks.

In three of seven games this year (42.9%), Call has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one game this year.

In four games this year (57.1%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

