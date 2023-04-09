Hornets vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (26-55) are underdogs (+4.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-30) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The contest airs on BSOH and BSSE.
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Hornets vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 120 - Hornets 104
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Cavaliers (- 4.5)
- The Cavaliers have put together a 43-37-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 35-43-3 mark from the Hornets.
- Cleveland (21-12-1) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (61.8%) than Charlotte (22-27-3) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (42.3%).
- Cleveland and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 49.4% of the time this season (40 out of 81). That's more often than Charlotte and its opponents have (34 out of 81).
- The Cavaliers have a .746 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-16) this season, higher than the .277 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (18-47).
Hornets Performance Insights
- Charlotte is the fourth-worst squad in the NBA in points scored (111 per game) and 23rd in points conceded (117.5).
- The Hornets are 15th in the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (33.2%).
- In 2022-23, Charlotte has attempted 64% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73.9% of Charlotte's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 26.1% have been 3-pointers.
