The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-5 with an RBI last time out, take on Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has two walks while hitting .286.

In five of seven games this season (71.4%) Smith has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (42.9%).

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Smith has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings