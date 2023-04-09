After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

  • Robles has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .469.
  • Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.
  • Robles has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.
  • He has not homered in his nine games this year.
  • Robles has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.49).
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (12 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Rockies are sending Feltner (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up four hits.
