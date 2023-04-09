After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals take on the Colorado Rockies (who will start Ryan Feltner) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Victor Robles Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Victor Robles At The Plate

Robles has 10 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .469.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Robles has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his nine games this season, with at least two hits in 33.3% of them.

He has not homered in his nine games this year.

Robles has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

In three of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Victor Robles Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 3 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

