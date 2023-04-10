Alex Call -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Jose Suarez on the hill, on April 10 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is hitting .269 with a double, a home run and eight walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
  • In four of eight games this season (50.0%), Call has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Call has driven in a run in four games this year (50.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in four of eight games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) gets the start for the Angels, his second of the season.
  • The lefty last appeared on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
