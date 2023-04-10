The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 1-for-3 with two RBI last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Rockies.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: José Suarez
  • TV Channel: BSSC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .290 with four walks.
  • Smith has gotten a hit in six of eight games this season (75.0%), including three multi-hit games (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three of eight games so far this season.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Suarez (0-1) takes the mound for the Angels to make his second start this season.
  • His last appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the left-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.