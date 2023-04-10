How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will visit the Ottawa Senators (38-35-7) on Monday, with the Hurricanes coming off a defeat and the Senators off a win.
You can catch the action on ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO as the Hurricanes play the Senators.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SNE, RDS, and BSSO
- Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario
Hurricanes vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/4/2023
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|3-2 (F/OT) CAR
|2/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|Senators
|4-0 CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
- The Hurricanes rank 19th in the league with 250 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the last 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Hurricanes have given up 2.3 goals per game (23 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 22 goals during that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Martin Necas
|79
|28
|41
|69
|64
|43
|45.4%
|Sebastian Aho
|72
|35
|31
|66
|60
|60
|51.4%
|Brent Burns
|79
|14
|42
|56
|49
|54
|100%
|Andrei Svechnikov
|64
|23
|32
|55
|49
|35
|44.4%
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|79
|16
|23
|39
|47
|28
|52.1%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators have given up 264 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- The Senators have 253 goals this season (3.2 per game), 17th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Senators have gone 4-4-2 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Senators have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that span.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|76
|37
|49
|86
|62
|58
|41.1%
|Brady Tkachuk
|80
|35
|45
|80
|50
|30
|48.3%
|Claude Giroux
|80
|32
|42
|74
|32
|51
|58.7%
|Alex DeBrincat
|80
|27
|39
|66
|38
|44
|52.6%
|Drake Batherson
|80
|22
|39
|61
|38
|38
|34.2%
