The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 1-for-5 last time out, battle Jose Suarez and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: José Suarez

José Suarez TV Channel: BSSC

BSSC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeimer Candelario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario is batting .195 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

Candelario is batting .182 with one homer during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Candelario has picked up a hit in seven games this season (70.0%), including one multi-hit game.

He has homered in two of 10 games played this season, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Candelario has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once four times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings