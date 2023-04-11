The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

  • Abrams is batting .229 with a double, two triples and three walks.
  • In 40.0% of his games this season (four of 10), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
  • In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Angels will send Ohtani (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
  • His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
  • This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers.
