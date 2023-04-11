C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 1-for-4 with two RBI last time in action, take on Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate
- Abrams is batting .229 with a double, two triples and three walks.
- In 40.0% of his games this season (four of 10), Abrams has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this year.
- In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in three of 10 games so far this season.
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (10 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Angels will send Ohtani (1-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while giving up hits.
- This season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5) among qualifying pitchers.
