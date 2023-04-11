On Tuesday, Dominic Smith (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Angels.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .314 with five walks.
  • Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 46th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage, and 153rd in slugging.
  • Smith is batting .286 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
  • Smith has gotten at least one hit in 77.8% of his games this season (seven of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
  • In nine games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Smith has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In four of nine games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 4
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.05 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 10 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 13th in the league).
  • Ohtani (1-0) takes the mound for the Angels to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals while allowing hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks 13th in ERA (.75), 22nd in WHIP (1.000), and fourth in K/9 (13.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.