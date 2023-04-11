The Carolina Hurricanes (50-20-9) will host the Detroit Red Wings (35-34-10) on Tuesday, with both teams coming off a defeat in their last game.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and BSDETX
  • Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Red Wings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/30/2023 Red Wings Hurricanes 3-2 DET
12/13/2022 Red Wings Hurricanes 1-0 CAR

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

  • The Hurricanes have given up 202 total goals (2.6 per game), the second-fewest in league action.
  • The Hurricanes' 250 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 19th in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) during that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Martin Necas 79 28 41 69 64 43 45.4%
Sebastian Aho 72 35 31 66 60 60 51.4%
Brent Burns 79 14 42 56 49 54 100%
Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4%
Jesperi Kotkaniemi 79 16 23 39 47 28 52.1%

Red Wings Stats & Trends

  • The Red Wings concede 3.3 goals per game (260 in total), 20th in the NHL.
  • The Red Wings' 235 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
  • In the last 10 games, the Red Wings have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Red Wings have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) during that stretch.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Dylan Larkin 78 32 46 78 47 55 54.7%
David Perron 79 23 31 54 30 38 18.2%
Lucas Raymond 71 17 28 45 26 33 29.4%
Dominik Kubalik 78 20 25 45 18 12 48.6%
Andrew Copp 79 9 34 43 43 26 49.7%

