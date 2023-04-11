On Tuesday, Joey Meneses (on the back of going 2-for-5 with a double) and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Angels.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is hitting .238 with four doubles and three walks.

Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not homered in his 10 games this season.

Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (50.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings