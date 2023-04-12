Alex Call -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Alex Call At The Plate

Call is hitting .265 with a double, a home run and nine walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.

In 50.0% of his games this year (five of 10), Call has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (30.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in one game this season.

In four games this year (40.0%), Call has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 6 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

