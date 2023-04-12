After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Dominic Smith and the Washington Nationals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning) at 4:07 PM ET on Wednesday.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Dominic Smith At The Plate

Smith has five walks while hitting .282.

In 70.0% of his games this season (seven of 10), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (40.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has not hit a long ball in his 10 games this season.

Smith has driven in a run in three games this year (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In four of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

