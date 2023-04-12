On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.

Candelario has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings