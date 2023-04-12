On Wednesday, Jeimer Candelario (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate

  • Candelario has a double, two home runs and two walks while hitting .200.
  • Candelario has gotten a hit in eight of 12 games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of 12 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Candelario has driven in a run in four games this year (33.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In four of 12 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 10 home runs (0.9 per game), the ninth-fewest in the league.
  • Canning will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first this season.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
