Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Angels - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Joey Meneses -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Meneses? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is batting .222 with four doubles and four walks.
- Meneses has picked up a hit in seven of 11 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- In 11 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Meneses has driven in a run in one game this year.
- He has scored in four games this year (36.4%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Angels' 3.86 team ERA ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
- Canning takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Angels.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old right-hander.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.