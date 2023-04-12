Keibert Ruiz -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Keibert Ruiz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Keibert Ruiz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Keibert Ruiz At The Plate

  • Ruiz is hitting .216 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Ruiz has gotten a hit in five of 10 games this year (50.0%), with more than one hit on three occasions (30.0%).
  • He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Ruiz has had an RBI in four games this year.
  • He has scored a run in two games this year, but just one run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Keibert Ruiz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Canning will make his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.