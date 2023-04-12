(4-8) will go head to head against the (6-5) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Wednesday, April 12 at 4:07 PM ET. Currently sitting at 12 Ks, MacKenzie Gore will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the year.

Bookmakers list the Angels as -165 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +140 moneyline odds. The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds on the under).

Nationals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gore - WSH (2-0, 2.38 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Nationals and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Nationals (+140), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Nationals win, and you bet $10, you'd get $24.00 back.

There are lots of other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Alex Call get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Nationals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Angels have won five out of the nine games in which they've been favored.

The Angels have a record of 3-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter (60% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Nationals have won in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious two times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

Nationals vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+210) Victor Robles 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+325) Alex Call 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+240) C.J. Abrams 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+240)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Nationals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 28th 5th

Think the Nationals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Washington and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.