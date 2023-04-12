Riley Adams -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on April 12 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Rockies.

Riley Adams Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Riley Adams At The Plate (2022)

  • Adams hit .176 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Adams picked up at least one hit 22 times last year in 48 games played (45.8%), including multiple hits on three occasions (6.3%).
  • He hit a long ball in five of 48 games in 2022 (10.4%), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In eight of 48 games last season (16.7%), Adams drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
  • In 12 of 48 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Riley Adams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
25 GP 23
.137 AVG .217
.222 OBP .270
.342 SLG .275
7 XBH 2
4 HR 1
7 RBI 3
27/8 K/BB 19/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 23
9 (36.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (56.5%)
1 (4.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (8.7%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (21.7%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (8.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Angels pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels surrendered 168 total home runs last season (one per game) to rank 11th in baseball.
  • Canning makes his first start of the season for the Angels.
  • It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
