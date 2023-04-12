The Dallas Stars will travel to face the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday, April 12, with the Stars victorious in four consecutive games.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Stars vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/28/2022 Blues Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 213 total goals (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars' 275 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Stars have given up 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 35 goals during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 80 46 60 106 64 60 0% Joe Pavelski 80 27 49 76 55 31 53.1% Jamie Benn 80 33 42 75 46 53 60% Roope Hintz 71 36 38 74 37 24 51.7% Miro Heiskanen 77 11 60 71 63 50 -

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 292 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.

With 258 goals (3.2 per game), the Blues have the league's 15th-ranked offense.

In their past 10 matchups, the Blues have gone 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 41 goals over that time.

Blues Key Players