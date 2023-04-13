Having dropped three in a row on the road, the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Florida Panthers on Thursday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Hurricanes' game against the Panthers can be watched on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS, so tune in to take in the action.

Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/30/2022 Hurricanes Panthers 4-0 CAR 11/9/2022 Panthers Hurricanes 3-0 FLA

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes give up 2.5 goals per game (206 in total), the second-fewest in the league.

The Hurricanes' 256 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 17th in the NHL.

In the last 10 games, the Hurricanes have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over that span.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Martin Necas 81 28 43 71 65 44 45.4% Sebastian Aho 74 35 31 66 62 62 51.4% Brent Burns 81 16 42 58 51 55 100% Andrei Svechnikov 64 23 32 55 49 35 44.4% Jesperi Kotkaniemi 81 17 24 41 48 29 51.5%

Panthers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Panthers are giving up 266 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in NHL play.

The Panthers' 284 total goals (3.5 per game) rank fourth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Panthers are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 36 goals over that stretch.

Panthers Key Players