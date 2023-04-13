The Carolina Hurricanes (51-21-9) will attempt to stop a three-game road losing streak when they play the Florida Panthers (42-31-8) on Thursday, April 13 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS.

The Hurricanes have put up a 4-5-1 record during their last 10 games. They have scored 22 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 11.1%) while giving up 22 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Thursday's hockey action.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this game calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-110)

Panthers (-110) Computer Predicted Total: 6.3

6.3 Computer Predicted Spread: Panthers (-0.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have a 13-9-22 record in overtime games this season and a 51-21-9 overall record.

Carolina has earned 48 points (21-6-6) in its 33 games decided by one goal.

Across the six games this season the Hurricanes finished with only one goal, they have earned five points.

Carolina has 11 points (4-7-3) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Hurricanes have scored at least three goals in 55 games, earning 95 points from those contests.

Carolina has scored a lone power-play goal in 22 games this season and has recorded 38 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 42-18-4 (88 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-3-3 to register 17 points.

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Hurricanes AVG Hurricanes Rank 5th 3.51 Goals Scored 3.16 17th 20th 3.28 Goals Allowed 2.54 2nd 1st 37 Shots 34.8 3rd 22nd 31.8 Shots Allowed 25.9 1st 10th 23% Power Play % 20.1% 19th 23rd 75.7% Penalty Kill % 84.3% 2nd

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, BSSO, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida

