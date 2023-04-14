The Washington Nationals and Alex Call, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Call At The Plate

  • Call is batting .237 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
  • Call has had a hit in five of 11 games this season (45.5%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • Call has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in five of 11 games (45.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 7
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (57.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Guardians' 4.16 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Guardians pitchers combine to give up 11 home runs (0.8 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
  • Quantrill (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
