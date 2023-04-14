The Washington Nationals and C.J. Abrams, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate

Abrams is hitting .214 with two doubles, two triples and three walks.

Abrams has picked up a hit in five of 12 games this year, with multiple hits three times.

He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this year.

In two games this season, Abrams has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 7 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (28.6%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (28.6%)

