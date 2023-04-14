The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Cal Quantrill and the Cleveland Guardians at Nationals Park, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Joey Meneses At The Plate

Meneses is batting .224 with four doubles and four walks.

In 66.7% of his 12 games this season, Meneses has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 12 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four of 12 games so far this year.

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 6 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings