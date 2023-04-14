Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Friday, Lane Thomas (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Cal Quantrill. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Lane Thomas At The Plate
- Thomas has an OPS of .704, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .340 this season.
- Thomas has gotten at least one hit in 69.2% of his games this year (nine of 13), with multiple hits four times (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In four of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|7
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (71.4%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Guardians surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (11 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Guardians will look to Quantrill (0-1) in his third start this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
