Luis Garcia -- 0-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Cal Quantrill on the hill, on April 14 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Guardians Starter: Cal Quantrill

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Luis Garcia At The Plate

Garcia has a double while hitting .179.

In four of eight games this year, Garcia has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In eight games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Garcia has driven in a run in three games this year (37.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

