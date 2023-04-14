Cal Quantrill will take the mound first for the Cleveland Guardians on Friday against Victor Robles and the Washington Nationals. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Bookmakers list the Guardians as -155 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +130 moneyline odds to win. The total for the game has been set at 9.5 runs.

Nationals vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -155 +130 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Nationals Recent Betting Performance

The Nationals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Nationals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The Nationals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 games (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Nationals Betting Records & Stats

The Nationals have come away with four wins in the 13 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Washington has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +130 or more and is 2-8 in those contests.

The Nationals have an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Washington and its opponents have hit the over in six of its 13 games with a total this season.

The Nationals are 1-2-0 against the spread in their three games that had a posted line this season.

Nationals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-5 3-4 1-6 3-2 1-4 3-4

