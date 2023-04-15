Alex Call Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-5 with two RBI in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Cleveland Guardians (who will hand the ball to Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Guardians.
Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Alex Call At The Plate
- Call is batting .233 with a double, a home run and nine walks.
- Call has reached base via a hit in six games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- Call has an RBI in five of 12 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In five games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (57.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Guardians pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Guardians will send Plesac (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
