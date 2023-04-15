Jeimer Candelario Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .273 with a double, a home run and five RBI in his past 10 games, Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.
Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jeimer Candelario At The Plate
- Candelario leads Washington with 14 hits, batting .241 this season with four extra-base hits.
- In 10 of 14 games this year (71.4%) Candelario has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (28.6%).
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (28.6%), Candelario has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.
Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|7
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (85.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (28.6%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (42.9%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 4.08 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
