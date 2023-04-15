Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Joey Meneses (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Guardians.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Joey Meneses At The Plate
- Meneses is hitting .204 with four doubles and four walks.
- Meneses has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Meneses has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored a run in four of 13 games so far this season.
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.08).
- The Guardians surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) starts for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
