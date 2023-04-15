On Saturday, Lane Thomas (coming off going 2-for-4) and the Washington Nationals play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Plesac. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac

Zach Plesac TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Lane Thomas At The Plate

Thomas leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .352, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 71st and he is 139th in slugging.

Thomas has reached base via a hit in 10 games this year (of 14 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Thomas has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored at least one run five times this season (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 7 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (71.4%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings