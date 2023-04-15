Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Guardians - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Luis Garcia and the Washington Nationals face the Cleveland Guardians (who will start Zach Plesac) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his previous game against the Guardians.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luis Garcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Luis Garcia At The Plate
- Garcia is hitting .226 with a double, a home run and two walks.
- In five of nine games this season (55.6%), Garcia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Garcia has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Guardians has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.08).
- Guardians pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) makes the start for the Guardians, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.